Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 30,443 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 608,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $515,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 2.4 %

COKE opened at $1,130.65 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $614.22 and a 1-year high of $1,135.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,037.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $920.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.