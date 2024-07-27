Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 363,948 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wayfair worth $574,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $937,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $668,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,030 shares of company stock worth $3,327,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Up 7.9 %

W stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.37.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

