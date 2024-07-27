Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 378,931 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rithm Capital worth $511,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 94,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,023,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 174,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 607,413 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

