Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,771,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $475,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $67,193,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,803,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,251,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Coty by 78.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,174,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.01.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

