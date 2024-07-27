Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,926,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 273,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Old National Bancorp worth $538,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,176,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,449 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

ONB opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

