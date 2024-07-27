Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,049,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $530,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

