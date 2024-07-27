Vanguard Group Inc. Has $482.85 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $482,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,421,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,626,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,224,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,078,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,871,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

