Vanguard Group Inc. Has $503.52 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,734,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of New Jersey Resources worth $503,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 299,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NJR opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

