Vanguard Group Inc. Has $516.28 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,303,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of GMS worth $516,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of GMS by 98.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 487,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

GMS Stock Performance

GMS opened at $94.01 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

