Vanguard Group Inc. Has $531.14 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of AppFolio worth $531,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPF. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APPF. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF opened at $230.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559 in the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

