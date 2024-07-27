Vanguard Group Inc. Has $532.52 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,732,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IDACORP worth $532,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,700,000 after acquiring an additional 546,818 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 761,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IDACORP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

