Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,553,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Capri worth $523,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Capri by 171.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

