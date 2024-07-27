Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,404,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Terex worth $476,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Terex alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

TEX opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.