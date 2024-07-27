Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,916,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Perrigo worth $480,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $74,255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,982,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after buying an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 545,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 472,245 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

