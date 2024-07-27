Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,170,986 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $539,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amcor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

View Our Latest Report on AMCR

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.