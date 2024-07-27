Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 79,166 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $524,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TKO Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TKO Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.19. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

