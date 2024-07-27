Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,319,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $546,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $259.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.79.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

