Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $536,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $21.74 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

