Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,950,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avnet worth $542,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Avnet by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avnet by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

