Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 182,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $512,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,861 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,424,711 shares of the software’s stock valued at $204,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,987 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $87.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 974.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $60,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,980.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $469,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,376.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $60,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,980.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,254 shares of company stock valued at $43,396,100. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

