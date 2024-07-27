Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,922,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Flowers Foods worth $473,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.