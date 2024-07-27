Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,446,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $498,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 57,155 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

