Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 12-Month High at $278.07

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $278.07 and last traded at $275.80, with a volume of 41905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $274.75.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

