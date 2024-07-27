Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

