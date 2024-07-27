Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,887 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

