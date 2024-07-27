VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in VeriSign by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 7,443.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,258,000 after buying an additional 68,103 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.34.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

