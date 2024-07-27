Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Veritex traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 23854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Veritex Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 235,154 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

