Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Veritex traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 23854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.
VBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.
