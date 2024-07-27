Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65 to $0.69 EPS.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VRT opened at $77.10 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.56.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

