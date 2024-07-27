Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VERV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $621.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 1,448,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 859,382 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.