Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Update

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Vesuvius Price Performance

OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

About Vesuvius

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.