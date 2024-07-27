Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in July

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
Vext Science stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.32.
Vext Science Company Profile
