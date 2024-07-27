Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in July

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vext Science stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. Vext Science has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.32.

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

