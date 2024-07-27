Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after buying an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after buying an additional 219,025 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $53.45 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

