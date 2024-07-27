Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,606 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Vimeo worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 721,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vimeo by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO opened at $3.87 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $655.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

