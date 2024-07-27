Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Down 1.1%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 85,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 102,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

