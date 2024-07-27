Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.91 Per Share

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $9.91 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on V. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $259.46 on Friday. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23. The firm has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

