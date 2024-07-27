Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $106.37, but opened at $111.70. Visteon shares last traded at $110.70, with a volume of 8,417 shares trading hands.

Get Visteon alerts:

The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visteon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in Visteon by 13.6% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.71. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.