Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE VST opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08. Vistra has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.