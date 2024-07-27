Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in July

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vodacom Group stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.