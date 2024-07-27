Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Wabash National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $949.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 407,518 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 93,444 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 66.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

