Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Stock Price Down 23.6%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Waldencast Trading Down 23.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WALDW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waldencast by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Waldencast by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waldencast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,592 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Waldencast by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP grew its position in Waldencast by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 6,247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 269,999 shares in the last quarter.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

