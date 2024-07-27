Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36.

On Thursday, May 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 340,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Walmart by 8.5% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 186,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

