Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 29,124 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 340,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Walmart by 8.5% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 186,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.