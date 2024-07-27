Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

