Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.