Warwick Peter Buys 1,674 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.02. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scholastic

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.