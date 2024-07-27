Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WCN

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $182.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.