Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to C$255.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$243.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$236.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$226.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$251.99.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 8.888 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.59, for a total transaction of C$251,387.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,388. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

