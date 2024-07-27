Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $196.96 on Friday. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $784,486,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,931,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

