Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to $224.00 at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $229.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.5 %

WM opened at $196.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.67. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $193,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

