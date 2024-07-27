Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 466.1% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Up 7.1 %
OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.70.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wealth Minerals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.