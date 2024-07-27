Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 466.1% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 7.1 %

OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

