Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

